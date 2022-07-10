Last session of the week - FC Barcelona

The first week of preseason training is over. On another hot and sweaty Saturday morning, the players were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for a final workout before going home to enjoy some rest for the remainder of the weekend.

Barcelona will increase their offer for Bayern Munich's Lewandowski - SPORT

Barcelona are moving slowly but surely to secure the services of Robert Lewandowksi. The Blaugrana are aware that Bayern Munich are a tough negotiator, so the have treated the operation with patience, always in agreement with the player and his agent, Pini Zahavi, who has driven the negotiations with the German club.

Re-signed! France winger Ousmane Dembele to stay at FC Barcelona - SPORT

Only a cataclysm could prevent what is about to happen. Ousmane Dembele will re-sign with Barcelona for another two years. In recent hours, the player's agent and the club have taken the necessary steps to find an agreement for the Frenchman to remain at Camp Nou.

Rennes the latest train to pass Barça defender Samuel Umtiti by - SPORT

Rennes are set to rule out the signing of Samuel Umtiti. The doubts about his fitness, expressed by the club's coach, Bruno Genesio, coupled with another opportunity that has come up have counted against the Barcelona defender.

The 10 reasons for Barça's Frenkie de Jong's 'no' to Manchester United - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong is not ignorant to the noise surrounding his future but his priority is to start with preseason with Barcelona and get back to work under Xavi Hernandez.

The new conditions being worked on for the Trincao deal - SPORT

If nothing changes, Francisco Trincao will be the next to leave Barcelona. The Portuguese winger will go back to his homeland, to play for Sporting Lisbon. The clubs were negotiating a loan with an option to buy, but the Portuguese press salon Saturday that they may buy him outright.

Status of Barcelona's 'Operation Exit' after Clement Lenglet departure - SPORT

While Barcelona are working tirelessly on activating their second economic lever, which will allow the club to enter the transfer market, the sports department are working on selling players too.

Raphinha could land in Barcelona on Monday to join Barça - SPORT

Raphinha could arrive in Barcelona on Monday. SPORT have learned that negotiations with Leeds have reached their final phase. The Blaugrana are optimistic that he will arrive in Catalonia soon to sign a five-year deal.