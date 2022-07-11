Kessie and Christensen visit FC Barcelona Museum and Store - FC Barcelona

New signings Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen were the special guests for a tour of the Barça Museum and Store at Spotify Camp Nou, where they got to see and learn a lot more about their new club.

Barça’s new midfielder Franck Kessie takes the list of players that have also worn the shirt of AC Milan up to 19, and it’s the sixth time that there has been direct movement from Lombardy to Catalonia.

It’s not official yet but Francisco Trincao leaving Barcelona is done. The Portuguese forward had been training with the squad in the last week but now will be going to Sporting Lisbon.

Barcelona are disappointed after Rennes have pulled out of the signing of Samuel Umtiti. Negotiations were advanced with the French defender travelling to France and speaking to Bruno Genesio, the coach of the Ligue 1 side.

Everything takes time in a negotiation, pushes and pulls, comings and goings, ups and downs. But Bayern Munich and Barcelona are condemned to agree eventually on Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward has publicly said that he doesn’t want stay in Munich. He is keen to come to Camp Nou.

Endrick is ready to become a professional footballer. The Palmeiras forward turns 16 on July 21 and can be officially incorporated into the side the reigning Copa Libertadores champions. He will sign a three year contract, the longest FIFA allows, until July 2025. Once it’s signed, European clubs will be allowed to negotiate for him.

Frenkie de Jong is Manchester United's top target this summer. Erik Ten Hag wants the Barcelona midfielder to lead his new project at Old Trafford, as he has communicated personally to him. The Dutchman, though, is not keen on a move to United.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been planning his move to Barcelona since April as the Catalan club continue to negotiate with Bayern Munich.

Bernardo Silva had to develop his intelligence on the pitch to 'combat' his slight physique. SPORT have talked to Helder Cristovao, who was his coach for two seasons at Benfica B, to find out more about the Manchester City midfielder before he burst onto the scene -- and about how he sees his future.