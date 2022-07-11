 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona agree to pay €75m for Raphinha?

The deal is reportedly done

By Gill Clark
Brentford v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Barcelona and Raphinha keep on making headlines and the latest update suggests the Catalans have agreed a €75 million deal with Leeds for the winger.

Ben Jacobs at CBS Sports reckons initial talk of a €60m deal is not quite right.

An earlier report from Fabrizio Romano had claimed that Raphinha is pushing Leeds to agree a deal with Barcelona after the Catalans sent in an improved bid for the Brazilian.

Raphinha’s been left out of the Leeds squad for the team’s pre-season tour of Australia which suggests a deal is close, although it’s thought Barcelona will have to activate their second financial lever first.

Yet Diario Sport are convinced that a Raphinha transfer is close. The Catalan daily is reporting that the forward is “convinced” the deal will go through shortly and he could even arrive in the city on Monday.

Raphinha could be joined by Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona. The forward has been spotted arriving back in the city and is expected to sign a two-year renewal shortly.

