Barcelona agree to pay €75m for Raphinha?

Barcelona and Raphinha keep on making headlines and the latest update suggests the Catalans have agreed a €75 million deal with Leeds for the winger.

Ben Jacobs at CBS Sports reckons initial talk of a €60m deal is not quite right.

€50 million + 10 would not only be significantly lower than Chelsea's bid, but lower than Barcelona's own €60 million (guaranteed) rejected offer yesterday. Barcelona were always confident of getting Raphinha but it's not true the deal has been in place for weeks. Only tonight. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 10, 2022

An earlier report from Fabrizio Romano had claimed that Raphinha is pushing Leeds to agree a deal with Barcelona after the Catalans sent in an improved bid for the Brazilian.

Raphinha, pushing with Leeds to get the deal done with Barcelona. He’s fighting to join Barça in the coming days after proposal improved - no final green light yet from Leeds. #FCB



Dembélé, waiting for Barça approval after new two-year deal agreed - could be signed next week. pic.twitter.com/YhHxiYE18F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Raphinha’s been left out of the Leeds squad for the team’s pre-season tour of Australia which suggests a deal is close, although it’s thought Barcelona will have to activate their second financial lever first.

Yet Diario Sport are convinced that a Raphinha transfer is close. The Catalan daily is reporting that the forward is “convinced” the deal will go through shortly and he could even arrive in the city on Monday.

Raphinha could be joined by Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona. The forward has been spotted arriving back in the city and is expected to sign a two-year renewal shortly.