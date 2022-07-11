Barcelona’s internationals return for start of preseason

Barcelona’s internationals were back for pre-season on Monday at the Ciutat Esportiva after being granted an extra week off due to their exertions in June.

Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay were back at the club along with the Spain contingent of Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, and Gavi.

Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper



Tornen els internacionals! pic.twitter.com/TyvYgnn1PM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 11, 2022

Center-back Ronald Araujo has also returned after playing for Uruguay at the end of last season. Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza also appear to be at the club this morning despite reportedly having being told they are all surplus to requirements.

The players had routine medical checks first thing and will then join the rest of the squad for a training session in the evening as preparations continue for the 2022-23 campaign.

Coach Xavi now has his full squad of players to work with but will be hoping for a few more additions before the new league campaign gets underway in August.

Speculation is growing that Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha will be part of the squad for the 2022-23 campaign. Dembele arrived back in the city last night but wasn’t spotted at the club on Monday morning.