Barcelona coach Xavi chooses between Alex Collado and Ez Abde - report

Barcelona coach Xavi is facing some tough decisions this pre-season when it comes to the make up of his squad for the 2022-23 campaign.

The manager is hoping to have both Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in his squad for the new year which means he needs to make room for both players.

Diario AS are reporting that means Xavi is being forced to choose between Ez Abde and Alex Collado and has decided to discard the Moroccan winger.

Abde will be allowed to leave, if both players arrive, and will be told of the decision in the coming days. The 20-year-old did feature last season for the first team, and impressed for Barca B, and has a contract with the club that runs until 2024.

There have already been a few whispers about clubs that could be keen on Abde, and it seems that Girona are the latest club to be linked with the young attacker.

Meanwhile, Collado has just a year left on his deal but looks set to get a chance to prove his quality to Xavi.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Granada but Xavi spoke at the time about how his plan was always for Collado to come back to Barcelona.