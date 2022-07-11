Barcelona confirm Ferran Torres foot injury

Ferran Torres returned for the start of pre-season at Barcelona on Monday but won’t be training with the team just yet due to injury.

The Spain international has a foot problem, and Barca have offered an update on the situation.

“Ferran Torres has a cut in his right foot and his availability for training will depend on how the injury heals,” ready a statement. “The FC Barcelona star reported back to the club on Monday morning and took his routine medical at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper together with the other players who were given an extra week of vacation to compensate for playing international at the end of last season.”

It doesn’t appear to be a serious problem but does mean that Torres may have to spend a little time on the sidelines.

Monday’s session is the first time Xavi will have had all his players back for pre-season. The team’s internationals have now returned after being granted an extra week off.

Xavi will get a chance to see his players in match action for the first time on Wednesday when Barca take on Olot in their first pre-season friendly.