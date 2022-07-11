Robert Lewandowski hopeful that Barcelona transfer will be completed this week - report

Robert Lewandowski’s camp is feeling optimistic about his proposed transfer to FC Barcelona, according to the latest paper talk. In fact, things are progressing well enough that his entourage hopes that the signing can happen as soon as this week.

Bayern Munich are said to be expecting a 50 million euro transfer fee for the Polish striker, and are unwilling to be flexible about it. That means they want it all upfront and with no variable payments involved.

Even still, Lewandowski is said to be hoping that the deal will be struck soon. Ideally, it would happen before Bayern embarks on their US tour on the 24th of the month. The striker is shown in promotional material for the exhibition matches, but that does not guarantee his presence.

However, if he does travel with Bayern, there is still a chance that Lewandowski could leave Bayern’s US tour and join up with Barça, who are also touring America. Barcelona will travel on the 31st to Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas, and New York, where they will face Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus, and the NY Red Bulls.

A similar schedule has been proposed for players who could join from Chelsea during the London club’s US tour. We are, of course, speaking of César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, two Spanish international defenders linked with a move back to Spain.

While there is renewed optimism surrounding a potential deal, the situation is far from resolved. Barcelona will have to put its affairs in order financially and come from Lewandowski with an improved offer. Then, we will see if Bayern accept, or if the optimistic feelings are misplaced.