When and where to watch UE Olot v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Next July 13, FC Barcelona will be playing their first game of the preseason at the home of local lower league outfit Unió Esportiva Olot.

First training session for Andreas Christensen - FC Barcelona

The Dane, presented last week as a new Barça signing, complete his first session with his new team mates

Ferran Torres injures right foot - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres has a cut in his right foot and his availability for training will depend on how the injury heals. The FC Barcelona star reported back to the club on Monday morning and took his routine medical at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper together with the other players who were given an extra week of vacation to compensate for playing international at the end of last season.

FC Barcelona to wear gold in Olot - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be wearing their new gold-coloured away strip in the first friendly of the preseason, at the home of fellow Catalan outfit Olot at 7.00pm CEST Wednesday, a game that’s being screened worldwide on Barça TV+.

12 more players arrive for medicals - FC Barcelona

More reinforcements for the 2022/23 season for FC Barcelona. On Monday at 12 players visited the Ciutat Esportiva for the traditional medical and fitness tests and team up with the rest of Xavi Hernández's squad.

Rennes to keep Umtiti deal “on hold” - SPORT

Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice reviewed his team's transfer market and, in statements published by L'Équipe, stated that "the Umtiti signing folder is on hold", although he hinted that his interests might yet be moving away from the FC Barcelona center-back.

Countdown to the signing of Lewandowski - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski will join Bayern's pre-season training camp in Säbener Strassee on Tuesday. An impeccable professional, the player has never had the slightest temptation to miss his first day of work as long as he is still under contract.

Xavi to try Nico in midfield - SPORT

Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes maintain a close relationship, and in their regular meetings the name of Nico Gonzalez has popped up on several occasions. Xavi does not want to hear about the midfielder's departure, despite the fact that he did not hand him too much game time last season.

Kessie positively surprises Xavi - SPORT

Though its too early to draw any conclusions, the feeling among the coaching staff seems to be that they have made the right decision with the signing of Kessie. And not only because he has arrived for free and was a market opportunity.

Man United are convinced they will sign Frenkie de Jong this summer - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong’s future is still up in the air. In England they think he will become a Manchester United player in the coming days. The English side are convinced he will come and The Telegraph think that any reticence the player had to move has now gone.

Memphis's time looks like it might be up at Barcelona - SPORT

Memphis Depay is starting to find his future at Barcelona is not promising. Ousmane Dembele is staying, they are closing in on Raphinha and Lewandowski is a prime target.

Trincao passes medical with Sporting de Portugal - SPORT

Francisco Trincao's time as a FC Barcelona player comes to a close with the Portuguese winger having passed the medical with Sporting de Portugal earlier in the day, according to 'A Bola'. The transfer should be official in the next few hours, after which the player will join the Lisbon team, which is carrying out their pre-season tour in Lagos (Algarve).

Bayern sticking to their guns on 50 million euro fee for Lewandowski - SPORT

Barcelona are starting to make progress on some transfer details, but Robert Lewandowski’s move is stuck because of Bayern’s stubbornness. Per Sky Germany, the Bavarian club will accept his departure for a fixed 50 million euros and Barcelona hope they can lower this sooner rather than later.

Barcelona midfielder Matheus Pereira heading to Eibar - SPORT

Matheus Pereira has taken a decision on his future. The Brazilian midfielder has a contract with Barça Atletic until June 30, 2025, but at 24 years old his time is running out. He will move in the coming hours to Eibar.

Cesar Azpilicueta could join Barcelona for eight million euros - SPORT

Cesar Azpilicueta will come to Barcelona, even if it will cost them more than they thought to get him from Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel wanted to keep him so the Blues are charging Barcelona a fair price for the veteran defender, a fee which according to Goal could end up at 8 million euros, even though the London side want more.

Xavi-De Jong to meet and discuss the Dutchman's future at Barça - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has just joined the Barça camp along with the rest of his international teammates, however, there are still a lot of doubts about his future. The Dutch player has two offers on the table and will make a decision in the coming hours, something that can influence the transfer plans of each of the teams in the remainder of the summer.

This is the squad Xavi wants for the 2022-23 season - SPORT

FC Barcelona’s directors don’t like speaking of transition seasons because the club is always obliged to try and win it all. Next season is no exception. The squad will be reinforced this summer. They have won just one title in their last 13 competitions - the 2021 Copa del Rey.

Raphinha believes his move to Barça is “imminent” - SPORT

Barring an unexpected plot twist, Raphinha will be FC Barcelona's third signing for the 2022/23 season following Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. British media reported late on Sunday that the negotiation between the Blaugrana and Leeds United for the Brazilian winger is already under way.