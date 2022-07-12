Xavi already convinced by Barcelona new boy Pablo Torre - report

Expectations around Pablo Torre have been high ever since Barcelona announced back in June that the midfielder would be signing for the club.

The 19-year-old arrived for pre-season training last Monday and has reportedly already impressed coach Xavi with his displays at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Diario AS are reporting that Torre “has dazzled the technicians” who have no doubts that he will be in the first-team dynamic next season.

Torre was expected to start the season with Barcelona B but it seems almost certain he will get first team opportunities sooner rather than later.

It’s likely we will get to see him in action shortly with Barcelona set for a pre-season friendly against Olot on Wednesday and then more games in the United States.

Pablo Torre, the star of the show. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4RPAIyWE6p — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) July 9, 2022

There’s no doubt that Torre is generating plenty of excitement already, although he will face a real battle for minutes given the midfield options at Xavi’s disposal.

The Barca coach has a wealth of options to choose from currently with Busquets, Frenkie, Gavi, Pedri, Nico, and Alex Collado in the squad as well as new signing Franck Kessie.

It’s obviously not yet clear how Torre will fit in at Barcelona next season but it seems the youngster is already giving his team plenty of reasons for excitement ahead of the new campaign.