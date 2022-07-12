Barcelona and Manchester United agree Frenkie de Jong transfer fee - report

FC Barcelona and Manchester United have agreed on a transfer fee for Frenkie de Jong, although the player himself has not agreed to the move, according to the latest rumors.

The transfer will cost 85 million euro between fixed payments and bonuses, although the exact breakdown was not given. For a few weeks, an agreement of 65 million fixed plus 20 million on add-ons has been speculated. This report suggests that the final numbers may have a bit more in terms of fixed money than that.

The player himself does not want to leave Barcelona and reunite with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag in Manchester. He is said to understand Barcelona’s economic situation but is still nonetheless upset at the way the club has tried to sell him. Still, he wants to remain at the Camp Nou.

At the moment, both clubs are trying to get him to change his mind. Barcelona need the money to make other signings and feel his wage is above the market rate, while United desperately need to upgrade their midfield.