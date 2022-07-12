Barcelona confirm Alexia Putellas out for 10-12 months after ACL surgery

Barcelona have announced that Alexia Putellas will be out for the best part of a year after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

The operation has been declared a success but it’s still going to be a long time until we see Alexia back in action again unfortunately.

Here are the details:

“Alexia Putellas has been successfully operated on Tuesday morning at the Hospital de Barcelona for the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. “The estimated time of absence is between 10 and 12 months.”

Alexia sustained the injury while preparing for the European Championships with Spain, and Barcelona are reportedly pretty angry about the whole thing.

Diario Sport have reported there is “monumental rage” at Barca, particularly because this is not the first time one of their players has been seriously injured on international duty.

Barca apparently think that the players are worked too hard and not enough care is taken on injury prevention.