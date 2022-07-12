Ousmane Dembele spotted in Barcelona dressing room

Ousmane Dembele may be a free agent but he’s been spotted in the Barcelona dressing room after turning up at the club on Tuesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the reason we all know this. The striker posted a video on Instagram and Dembele can be seen smiling away in the background.

…and here’s Ousmane Dembélé in Barcelona’s dressing room today. He has completed medical tests in the morning at Ciudad Deportiva, then he was with the team. #FCB



New deal, to be approved and signed - valid until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/xiB1dWeNBN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

Fabrizio Romano adds that Dembele is “ready and waiting” to get back to work after accepting Barcelona’s latest contract offer. Lawyers are said to be completing the paperwork on a new two-year deal.

Over at Diario AS there’s a report that claims Dembele took it upon himself to arrive at training today. Apparently, Dembele couldn’t wait any longer and decided to pitch up even though he does not have a contract.

Xavi welcomed the forward with “open arms” and it seems virtually certain now that Dembele is going to continue his career at the Camp Nou, and on reduced terms, despite all the speculation to the contrary over the last few months.