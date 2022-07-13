Barcelona Femeni sign exciting Spain striker Salma Paralluelo

Barcelona Femeni have made another exciting signing by bringing in 18-year-old Salma Paralluelo from Villarreal.

The teenager striker, who has also enjoyed a fine career as an athlete, joins on a free transfer after her contract with the Yellow Submarine expired.

New culer is in the house! ⚡️

Benvinguda, @SalmaParalluelo! pic.twitter.com/vyO6tpDBya — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) July 11, 2022

Salma has signed a deal that runs until 30 June 2026 and becomes the team’s fifth signing of a busy summer, joining Laia Codina, Nuria Rábano, Lucy Bronze and Geyse Ferreira at Barca.

The striker, who is one of Spain’s most exciting young talents, had been expected to feature at the current women’s European Championship after being called into the Spain squad but was forced out due to injury.

The striker is an exciting prospect and showed Barcelona exactly what she can do last season by managing the rare feat of scoring against the Catalans. It was a fine goal too as she netted with a brilliant curling effort that flew into the top corner.

Some goal from Villarreal’s Salma Paralluelo against Barcelona pic.twitter.com/tv9XLbRaja — James Dart (@James_Dart) April 2, 2022

Salma was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup in 2017 and has also collected titles as an athlete. The teenager set national records and collected medals in the 400m and 400m hurdles.

Welcome to Barcelona, Salma!