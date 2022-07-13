21 in the squad for the first preseason fixture - FC Barcelona

The first litmus test for Barça 2022/23 is here in the form of a friendly match. Xavi Hernández' squad will play UE Olot, from Segunda RFEF, in the Olot Municipal Stadium on Wednesday at 7pm CEST as part of the Garrotxa club's centenary celebrations.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta visited the squad prior to the second training session on Tuesday. He met with players and staff a few minutes before 7pm CEST, providing encouragement before preseason begins in earnest with the first friendly against UE Olot on Wednesday evening.

FC Barcelona’s first friendly of the preseason is against Olot (Wednesday 7.00pm CEST, live worldwide on Barça TV+). Here’s the lowdown on the lower league club that’s celebrating its centenary this year.

FC Barcelona and Watford Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rey Manaj. FC Barcelona reserves a right of first refusal and 50% of any future sale.

FC Barcelona and the player Salma Paralluelo have reached an agreement for the striker to sign a contract until 30 June 2026 with the Club. The Spanish international, who recently came to the end of her contract with Villarreal, put pen to paper in the presidential office at Camp Nou, alongside president Joan Laporta and the director Xavier Puig.

The FC Barcelona Medical Services are pleased to announce that Tuesday morning's operation on Alexia Putellas at Hospital de Barcelona was a success. The women's team captain and world player of the year has torn cruciate ligaments in her left knee.

FC Barcelona and Eibar have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Matheus Pereira. The Brazilian midfielder joins the Second Division Basque club after two and a half seasons with Barça Atlètic.

Pedri gets his medical clearance after missing end of last season - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez has been given the nod to play again. The youngster finished the season with an injury and so has not played since April.

Raphinha expected to arrive on Wednesday in Barcelona - SPORT

Raphinha is to become the third Barcelona signing of the summer in the coming hours. The Blaugrana and Leeds have reached a deal for 55 million euros plus 10 million in variables, and the Brazilian player will head to Catalonia shortly.

Barcelona will make Ousmane Dembele's contract renew official soon - SPORT

Barcelona are expected to announce Ousmane Dembele’s contract renewal in a question of hours. It could be on Wednesday morning that it’s revealed, with a statement saying he will be at the club until 2024.

Leeds accept FC Barcelona’s bid for Brazilian forward Raphinha - SPORT

Raphinha will be Barça's third signing for the 22/23 season. The Brazilian has already been clear for days that his future lies at the Barcelona camp and the finalization of his move is closer now than ever.

Polish media unveils total figures of Lewandowski transfer to FC Barcelona - SPORT

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski to the Barça camp seems closer every day. The Pole continues to maintain his determination to join FC Barcelona and although he has arrived at Bayern's training camp to start the preseason, the Bavarians are close to finally accepting Barça's proposal.

How Deco intervened to save the signing of Barça target Raphinha - SPORT

Deco, Barça idol and agent of Raphinha, has played a significant role in the arrival of the Leeds United star at FC Barcelona, which will materialize imminently.

Esport 3: FC Barcelona and Manchester United reach agreement for Frenkie de Jong tranfer - SPORT

Richard Arnold and John Murtough, CEO and director of soccer of the Red Devils, made their visit to Barcelona, and after meeting with Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruyff and Rafa Yuste, arrived at an arrangement between the clubs for the transfer of the Dutch midfielder.

Memphis not swayed by Tottenham offer, wants to play for Barcelona - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez does not seem to have any issue with the idea of Memphis being in his plans for the team. He considers him a player of great quality and offensive versatility, but it is likely that if Barça sign Raphinha and Lewandowski, and if Dembélé renews his contract, the Dutch international will not have an assured place in the team.

Barça renew their interest in Aston Villa player Chukwuemeka - SPORT

Barça has experienced a hot few days in the transfer market, with the signing of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha entering its final stretch. On the other hand, the imminent question of the future of Frenkie de Jong in the Barça team has seen major developments as well, as reported here in SPORT.