WELCOME TO THE OLOT MUNICIPAL STADIUM!!! The tiny home of UE Olot in the spectacular region of the Catalan Pyrenees is the site of the opening match of preseason for Barcelona, who are invited to join the festivites as Fourth Division Olot celebrate their 100th anniversary. There are several youngsters in the Barça squad but quite a few stars as well like Ansu Fati, Pedri, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new signing Franck Kessie, so this should be a lot of fun. And you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Barça XI

Preseason opener#ForçaBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 13, 2022

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Casas, Mármol, Valle; Kessie, Nico, Torre; Akhomach, Aubameyang, Ez Abde (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Chadi, Balde, Pjanic, Pedri, Casadò, Aranda, Collado, Ansu Fati, Blanco

UE OLOT

ALINEACIÓ UEO:



Batalla, Aimar, Carles Mas, Ayala, Eloi (c), Callís, Manzano, Urri, Bigas, Ferran Brugué i Terma.



SUPLENTS: Argelés (ps), Ot Serrano, Gerard, Blázquez, Èric Vilanova, Sebas, Gonzalo, Xumetra, Forés, Busquets, Èric Sánchez (ps) i Enric. #OlotBarça pic.twitter.com/8UWrPP0okL — Unió Esportiva Olot (@UEO1921) July 13, 2022

Starting XI: Batalla; Aimar, Ayala, Carles, Bigas; Terma, Manzano, Eloi; Callís, Ferran, Urri (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Argelès (GK), Sánchez (GK), Serrano, Gerard, Blázquez, Villanova, Sebas, Gonzalo, Xumetra, Forés, Busquets, Enric

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 Preseason, Match 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 7pm CET (Barcelona), 6pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 10.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Olot, Olot, Catalonia, Spain

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRESEASON FRIENDLY

Barça’s opening match of preseason will be streaming FOR FREE on BarçaTV+. Click HERE to watch.

