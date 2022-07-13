Raphinha arrives in Barcelona to complete transfer

Raphinha has arrived in Barcelona to complete his move to the Catalan giants after the club confirmed earlier in the day a deal has been agreed with Leeds.

The Brazilian has now jetted in for a medical and was spotted arriving at the airport and already wearing a Barcelona polo shirt.

Barcelona



Mireu qui ha arribat! pic.twitter.com/f5RJOYdTD4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 13, 2022

The 25-year-old is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Barcelona and has already said a quick hello to his new supporters.

President Joan Laporta was also met by reporters earlier today and confirmed Raphinha will be unveiled as Barcelona’s latest signing later “this week.”

Laporta also had some words of thanks for his technical team for their hard work.

“We’re doing well. We’re doing everything we can, it’s not easy, but we’re working very well. I congratulate the football department for how they’re working. Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruyff and their whole team,” he said. “Tomorrow we’ll have more time to talk. Today, We have come to play a game against Olot.” Source | Diario Sport

It’s thought Barcelona will announce Ousmane Dembele has signed a new two-year contract at the club on Thursday and will then announce Raphinha’s transfer is complete on Friday.