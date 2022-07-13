The best pics from Barcelona’s pre-season friendly with Olot

Barcelona kicked off their pre-season preparations on Wednesday with a friendly against local side Olot which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Xavi handed starts to new signings Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre as well as youngsters Ilias Akhomach, Nico Gonzalez, Mika Marmol, Alex Valle and Arnau Casas.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring with a lovely lob from an assist by none other than goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, Olot hit back from the penalty spot when Marmol conceded a spot-kick and Olot skipper Eloi netted.

Barcelona’s next friendly is in a week’s time when the Catalans take on Inter Miami in the US.