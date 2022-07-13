 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best pics from Barcelona’s pre-season friendly with Olot

The game finished 1-1

  • Ez Abde gets airborne Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Ansu Fati warms up ahead of kick-off Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • A thumbs up from Marc-Andre ter Stegen Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • New signing Franck Kessie was in from the start Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Pablo Torre made his Barcelona debut Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Streeeeeeeeeeeetch Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • Pablo Torre on the ball for Barca Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • Xavi watches on from the sidelines Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • Kessie in action Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Aubameyang opens the scoring from a Ter Stegen pass Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • Auba celebrates his goal with Ilias Akhomach Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Auba’s all smiles Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • Kessie shields the ball Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Sergino Dest goes on a run Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Captain Ansu Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Pedri goes for goal Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Alex Collado gets a run out Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • The team ahead of kick-off Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images
  • Remember Miralem Pjanic? Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Pedri’s feeling the heat Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona kicked off their pre-season preparations on Wednesday with a friendly against local side Olot which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Xavi handed starts to new signings Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre as well as youngsters Ilias Akhomach, Nico Gonzalez, Mika Marmol, Alex Valle and Arnau Casas.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring with a lovely lob from an assist by none other than goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, Olot hit back from the penalty spot when Marmol conceded a spot-kick and Olot skipper Eloi netted.

Barcelona’s next friendly is in a week’s time when the Catalans take on Inter Miami in the US.

