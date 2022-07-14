Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona’s friendly draw at Olot

Barcelona coach Xavi was happy to share his thoughts on how his team are looking after their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Catalans were held to a 1-1 draw against Olot in a game which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score and new signings Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre debut.

Xavi says his team are obviously lacking match fitness but he’s happy with the effort shown by his players during the 90 minutes.

“It was the first game of the pre-season. You could tell there was a little bit of lack of game rhythm, a little bit of fatigue. We had chances to win the game. But we didn’t take them,” he said. “We saw a lot of good things from the young players. We want to implement out idea with these youngsters. I saw good sacrifice and effort. The result isn’t a win but that doesn’t matter right now.”

The Barcelona coach also spoke a little bit about his new signings. Both Kessie and Torre looked good during their time on the pitch, and Xavi was happy with both players.

“They need a bit more time, both Kessie and Pablo. They need to get to know our style of play. They have trained very little with us so far but they are good, physically they are very strong, Franck, and Pablo with a lot of talent,” he added. “We’ve seen some good things. Franck associated well with the forwards and attacking space. And Pablo, in between the lines, and with a good pass to Auba. We are training hard, we are trying to get physically fit but I like the attitude and the effort.” Source | Barca TV

There have been reports already that Torre has impressed Xavi in his first few training sessions at the club. The 19-year-old certainly seemed to enjoy his debut and looks to be yet another midfield gem for Barca.