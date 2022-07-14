UE Olot 1-1 FC Barcelona: Preseason opens with a draw - FC Barcelona

The last time we saw FC Barcelona in action was on the other side of the world in Sydney. Today’s game was somewhat more local, against fellow Catalan side Olot. With a mixture of experience and new blood, there was a lot to admire in Xavi Hernández’s side.

Xavi Hernández: 'Result not important today' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach reacts to the 1-1 at Olot in the preseason opener for his team

Agreement in principle to sign Raphinha - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical.

Trincão loaned to Sporting Clube de Portugal - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Sporting Clube de Portugal have reached an agreement on the loan of Francisco Trincão until 30 June 2023. The deal includes the option to purchase the player when the loan period expires.

Raphinha: “What I have to do is give the best of myself” - SPORT

Raphinha took his medical after arriving in Barcelona and he said that he would give his best for the club.

The plan for Ousmane Dembele's 're-signing' presentation - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele will be presented as a new Barcelona player at 12pm midday on Thursday. The French winger and his agents, after months of comings and goings, have finally accepted the club’s last proposal. After his deal ended on June 30, Dembele was without a club, but will now pen a new contract with Barcelona until June 2024.

Ansu Fati wears the Barcelona captain's armband for the first time - SPORT

Ansu Fati was one of the protagonists in the second half of Barcelona’s first friendly of the season, against Olot, a 1-1 draw. The youngster came on in the second half and did so wearing the captain’s armband. That shows the No 10’s importance at Barcelona. Everyone is hoping that it could be his year.

FC Barcelona to raise their bid for Lewandowski to 50 million euros - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski's last days in Bayern look set to conclude very soon. According to various media, FC Barcelona will present in the coming days a new offer to Bayern Munich that should be their last before finalizing the Polish player's move.

Azpilicueta's move to Barcelona delayed as Chelsea freeze his release - SPORT

Chelsea is getting tough on César Azpilicueta despite the fact that he is almost given up for loss due to the right-back's insistence to sign for Barça.

FC Barcelona to get between 320 and 330 million euros from activating the second lever - SPORT

FC Barcelona will likely activate the second lever next week, and will obtain a figure of between 320 and 330 million euros, with a capital gain of 400 million euros, which should allow the club to close the deal on most of its transfer market operations.