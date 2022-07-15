Thursday session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Preseason is well under way and FC Barcelona's preparations for the new season continue. After the friendly 1-1 draw in the capital of the Garrotxa region on Wednesday, Xavi Hernández ran an evening training session on Thursday.

FC Barcelona and the player Ousmane Dembélé have reached an agreement for a contract until 30 June 2024.

Ousmane Dembélé has signed his new contract that means he’ll be staying at FC Barcelona until 2024. He put pen to paper this Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in the company of FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

FC Barcelona and Rafa Márquez have reached an agreement for the latter to become coach of Barça Atlètic for the next two seasons through to 30 June 2014.

Although Barça were held to a 1-1 draw by Olot, Xavi Hernández was reasonably satisfied with the performance displayed by his team in their first pre-season friendly, especially with the way two of the new players, Franck Kessie and the young Pablo Torre, showed themselves up during the course of the game.

Resolving Jules Koundé's future is essential for Sevilla. The Nervión club needs to transfer the French centre-back to undertake the desired signings and strengthen their squad this summer.

Álex Collado will renew his contract with FC Barcelona until June 30, 2024. The Spanish club and the player from Sabadell have reached an agreement to extend the contract between them for a year. The agreement has not yet been signed, but the official announcement should not be too far now.

It was just a matter of time. Bayern Munich is now ready to negotiate the transfer of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona. According to Sky Sport, the Bavarian club has slightly lowered its economic demands to unblock the release of their Polish striker, who has actively and passively made it clear that he wants to put an end to his eight-year spell at the Allianz Arena.

FC Barcelona have made a very firm decision with Frenkie de Jong - he must accept the offer from Manchester United. It is his only real option since he has not been given the choice to continue with the Spanish club as part of next season's squad. The club has already communicated this to the player, who is now aware that he is up against the wall.

FC Barcelona is seriously pondering the possibility of leaving Frenkie de Jong out of the squad for the American tour. With this drastic measure, the club wants to send a very clear message to the Dutch midfielder. They need him to agree to a transfer to Manchester United, for them to have enough money to be able to sign Sergi Roberto and register their first two signings of the season, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

On Wednesday, Ali Dursun, Frenkie de Jong's agent, met with Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold and John Murtough, the English club's director of soccer, to reject for the umpteenth time their bid for the Dutch midfielder's transfer to the Premier League.