Frenkie de Jong sends message to teammates about his Barcelona future

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly had a pretty strong message about his future when asked by his teammates whether he will be staying at Barcelona.

It’s been reported this week that the Catalans have told De Jong he has to leave this summer for financial reasons.

Diario Sport reckons there’s been a bit of chatter about the subject in the locker room this week during pre-season training. De Jong apparently said, “It is impossible for me to leave,” and then added. “How am I going to leave Barça?”

The Dutchman has already publicly stated he doesn’t want to go yet the rumors keep going and Manchester United appear convinced they will be able to land the midfielder.

A fee of around €75m plus add-ons is thought to have been agreed with Barcelona but the Red Devils must still convince De Jong to move and that won’t be easy.

There’s speculation that De Jong won’t be included in Barca’s pre-season tour of the United States and also that his agent is hoping a Champions League club like PSG or Chelsea will enter the bidding.

All of which means this sorry saga still looks like having a long way yet to run and nobody really seems to know which way it’s going to go.