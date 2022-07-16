Raphinha focused on trophies - FC Barcelona

Raphinha is now a blaugrana. FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha. The player will sign a four year contract with the Club until 30 June 2026. The buy-out clause is set at 1 billion euros.

Barça back in the United States two years later for a preseason tour that’s not just about football - FC Barcelona

Team flies out on Saturday and returns on July 31. As well as games with Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and the New York Red Bulls, club has also scheduled a number of institutional and social events

Done deal! Barcelona and Bayern Munich reach an agreement for Robert Lewandowski + Transfer fee revealed - Bavarian Football Works

Looks like it's done. As reported by multiple sources and corroborated by Florian Plettenberg, Robert Lewandowski is about to join Barcelona. The player will not take part in the team presentation tomorrow.

Ousmane Dembele's new release clause revealed by Alemany - SPORT

Raphinha’s presentation press conference saw an interesting detail come to light - the new release clause for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman signed a new deal until 2024 and Mateu Alemany was asked about his release clause.

Lopetegui confirms Jules Kounde could leave Sevilla - SPORT

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said on Friday that he is looking forward to facing Tottenham in Korea but also admitted that defender Jules Kounde may not stay at the club.

Barcelona permit Frenkie de Jong to come on US tour... case closed? - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims the recent reports that the club would block Frenkie de Jong from going on the US tour are false. “It’s up to Xavi to decide, but he will go,” said Laporta, ruling it out as a tactic to force him to accept a move to Manchester United.

Tottenham join the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - SPORT

If Chelsea, Bayern, PSG, Juve and Barcelona weren’t enough, Tottenham have joined the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. According to the Mirror the coach Antonio Conte likes the Frenchman and would let Sergio Reguilon or Giovani Lo Celso move to Sevilla in part exchange.

Sergino Dest: I am happy at the club, I will stay at Barça - SPORT

Sergino Dest has taken a decision: Stay at Barcelona. The right back spoke in the press conference of the presentation of Barcelona’s tour of the US for American media, and said that he was planning on staying.