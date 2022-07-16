Xavi names Barcelona squad for US tour

Xavi has named his Barcelona squad for the team’s pre-season tour of the US and the main talking point is the inclusion of Frenkie de Jong.

There had been a few rumors Frenkie could be omitted, amid speculation about his future, but it never seemed likely that Xavi would leave him at home.

New signings Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen are also on the plane along with youngsters Pablo Torre, Arnau Tenas, Alejandro Balde, and Marc Casado.



US Summer Tour pic.twitter.com/r14Zgeuf89 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2022

Obviously there are some players missing and no real surprises as to who. Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite and Oscar Mingueza will not make the trip and it’s obvious they are not in Xavi’s plans.

Mateu Alemany said yesterday at Raphinha’s unveiling that those players left behind will have to look for new clubs and Barca will be hoping they can start to offload a few more players now.

Barcelona’s first game of the trip is against Inter Miami on Tuesday, July 19 at the DRV PNK Stadium.