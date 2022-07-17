Eric Garcia: We are working hard to put Barcelona back on top

Eric Garcia has been talking about the new season at Barcelona and says the team are working hard to restore their former glories.

The Catalans finished another difficult campaign in second place last season under Xavi and expectations will be high going into the new campaign, particularly following the signings of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Garcia says the team are working hard on restoring their identity and is feeling good about the future.

“I’m really looking forward to starting this tour. It will be great to get into our rhythm for the competitions ahead, and against some strong teams … It may only be preseason, but we are really looking forward to these games. First, because we’re Barça and we always have to win, and second for our preseason preparations,” he said. “We are working hard to put Barça back on top, to get our identity back. We have young players mixed with experienced veterans and we all want to put the club back where it belongs. I’m sure we’ll do it. “We have very clear ideas, and that’s important. The group is committed and we know what we have to do. Since he came, Xavi has been implanting a series of things. Especially getting our identity back, the way we play. These four games will help us on those lines.”

Eric had a bit of a mixed season in 2021-22 following his return to the club and faces competition for his place next season. Andreas Christensen has arrived on a free and will want minutes, while Jules Kounde continues to be linked with a Camp Nou move.