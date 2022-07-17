Agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed.

The squad for the United States - FC Barcelona

Following the 1-1 draw against Olot in the first game of the preseason, FC Barcelona are now off to the United States for four games in four different cities. Xavi has named 28 players to fly to North America on a flight that departs for Miami at 2.30pm CEST on Saturday.

FC Barcelona sets off for the United States - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad have left for the United States! The players left El Prat airport at 4.30pm CEST on Saturday on a flight of around ten hours to Miami, Florida, the first of four stops they’ll be making in different parts of the country between now and the end of July.

Eric Garcia and Sergiño Dest look ahead to United States tour - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are off to the United States this weekend, where they’ll be visiting Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas and New York. And Eric Garcia and Sergiño Dest have given an online press conference to various US media at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to share their pre-tour impressions.

Xavi will not travel to Miami with the squad because of a passport issue - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will not travel with the rest of the squad to the USA because of administrative problems with his passport. The squad are heading off at 2.30pm to Miami, where their tour begins.

The five players singled out by Xavi to send a message - SPORT

We now know which players Xavi is taking to the USA for the club’s pre-season tour, but also, who isn’t going. A clear message to Riqui Puig, Mingueza, Neto, Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite, who the coach has not brought with him.

Is Barcelona's chance of selling Frenkie de Jong gone? - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong is travelling to the USA with Barcelona. The Blaugrana had a deal sealed with Manchester United to move him but the Dutchman did not want to depart Camp Nou and for now he’s won the battle.