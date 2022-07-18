FC Barcelona News: 18 July 2022; Lewandowski talks move, Memphis up for sale

FC Barcelona was ‘easy decision’ for Lewandowski | FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has arrived in Miami to join Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the United States and says it was an “easy decision” to move to Xavi’s side.

Memphis is on the market: he has no place at Barcelona | Marca

Barcelona have decided to sell Memphis Depay this summer. There is no room for the forward at the club now Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have arrived.

First double session in South Florida | FC Barcelona

Barcelona players have been back in training after arriving in the United States. The players had a double training session as they gear up for a friendly against Inter Miami.

Valencia rekindle interest in Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite | Sport

Valencia remain keen on signing Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona. The striker does not want to leave but has been told he is surplus to requirements.

Araujo believes Barça can compete for trophies | FC Barcelona

Ronald Araujo spoke to the press in Miami and is feeling good about the new season. He said, “We have a a team to fight for, and win, trophies. We are working really hard.”

FC Barcelona are the third biggest spender in Europe this summer | Sport

Barcelona are the third biggest spenders in Europe this summer. Only Manchester City and Leeds United have spent more money in the transfer window than Xavi’s side.