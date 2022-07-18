Robert Lewandowski signing proves Barcelona’s appeal won’t fade

FC Barcelona has gone through tough times in the last few years. Multiple humiliating losses in the UEFA Champions League, a trophy drought, Lionel Messi leaving, and a tough rebuilding season in the last term have haunted the club over the last few years.

Still, the appeal of the institution has not faded. Robert Lewandowski’s signing proves it.

The Polish striker won FIFA’s The Best Award in the past two years, was the consensus choice to win the Ballon d’Or in 2020 until it was canceled, and came second for that award last year (behind Messi.) Not only that, he’s coming off two consecutive European Golden Shoe wins.

Reports say when he wanted to find a new club after many years with Bayern Munich, he turned down approaches from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC. He only wanted one club.

Some question his signing due to the price of the transfer, quoted to be around 45 million plus 5 more in variables. He will also get a good salary, although it is fairly reasonable given his resume. There’s also rumors of a big agent fee.

All that investment on a player who turns 34 in August is risky for a club like Barcelona, who has financial challenges.

But the striker’s quality has never been in question, and his star power is undeniable. The truth is that this is a statement signing from Joan Laporta. He has bet on his team to make the right moves this window and restore the club to its glory. It’s a bold move, but he’s been able to rely on the historical value of Barcelona as a club. Even after all the pain of the last few years, Barcelona are a magnet for top talent.