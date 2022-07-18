Memphis pondering exit, wants a top club - report

FC Barcelona have told Memphis Depay they won’t ask for too much money if the forward decides to make a move to a new club. The Dutch international signed last year on a free transfer from Lyon, so any transfer fee could be seen as something of a bonus.

The player has not decided whether to move or not, but should he move, his aim is to move to a big club.

That’s all according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Xavi has reportedly spoken with Memphis to let him know that he will count on the player if he does indeed decide to stay. However, with the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, Barcelona is stocked in the forward positions and he would not get a lot of playing time ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla have been rumored as possible destinations for Memphis.