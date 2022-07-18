Ousmane Dembélé pranks team with joke request to be captain

Ousmane Dembélé is committed to FC Barecelona. To say this wasn’t always the case would be putting it mildly. In the winter transfer window he refused to renew his deal, apparently opting to leave for free this summer. Barcelona threatened to put him in the stands as punishment, and it took Xavi’s pleading to reverse course and allow him to play.

The winger let his contract expire, still refusing to renew his deal this summer. And then, eventually, after flirting with so many clubs, he signed a new contract.

Afterwards, he was asked to speak to teammates in the dressing room, as is tradition with new signings. He gave a short speech about how he was focused on Barça, and to underscore the point, he made a plea to be named the team’s newest captain.

The request was strange given he was ready to leave not that long ago and because the club has long-serving captains. As such, the players listening were shocked into silence.

Then after a second or two, Dembélé quickly revealed it was a joke. The dressing room burst out in laughter. Dembélé had surprised them again.