Moussa Wague leaves Barcelona for HNK Gorica

Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague has completed a loan move to Croatian side HNK Gorica.

The 23-year-old has signed a deal that runs until June 2023 with the club and will wear the No. 15 shirt for the 2022-23 campaign.

Moussa Wagué, 23-godišnji senegalski reprezentativac novo je pojačanje Gorice. Potpisao je ugovor do lipnja 2023. godine na temelju ugovora o transferu između Barcelone i Gorice.



Moussa, dobro nam došao! pic.twitter.com/nZMpNxSNv0 — HNK Gorica (@hnkgorica) July 18, 2022

Wague originally signed for Barca back in 2018 and did make a handful of appearances for the first team before a brief spell on loan at Nice and then another with Greek side PAOK Salonika.

The right-back suffered an awful knee injury while playing for PAOK that required surgery and kept him out for a long time. Wague is now back to full fitness and looking forward to a new challenge in Croatia.

“I feel great, I can’t wait to play again, after almost two seasons without official matches. Big stadiums, great atmosphere, it’s all nice, but it’s not the most important thing,” he said. “For me, the most important thing is football, I want to help the team, win and move forward.” Source | HNK Gorica

Good luck at HNK Gorica, Moussa Wague!