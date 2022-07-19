Training session at DRV PNK Stadium - FC Barcelona

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — FC Barcelona’s fourth training session in the United States was not held at the Inter Miami training ground like the previous three sessions, but instead the team went across the street and took to the pitch at the MLS team's home stadium. DRV PNK Stadium, with a capacity for 18,000 spectators, will also be the scene of Barça's first game on this summer's US tour.

Sergio: “World class players have arrived” - FC Barcelona

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Sergio Busquets is getting ready for another season as the captain of FC Barcelona. His words are derived from experience and, when he says that Barça's signings can give the team a boost in quality, people listen. “A very big effort is being made by the Club. World-class players have arrived, especially on the attacking side”, he said, referring to Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski passes medical - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is practically blaugrana. With an agreement in principle already in place for him to join FC Barcelona, on Monday morning in Miami he took the routine medical tests required before signing his official contract.

When and where to watch Inter Miami v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After the first preseason game close to home in Olot, the second sees Barça take on Inter Miami on Tuesday 19 July, (2am CEST Barcelona) - the first of four games on the tour of the United States of America.

Chelsea make 55m euro bid for Jules Kounde - SPORT

Chelsea have made a 55 million euro offer to Sevilla for Jules Kounde, Relevo report. The same source says the offer is not enough for the Andalusians, who want at least 60m euros, although the two sides will keep negotiating.

Doubts loom over Barça keeper Neto's move to Celta Vigo - SPORT

According to Faro de Vigo, the Galician club remain optimistic about the Brazilian goalkeeper's arrival at Balaídos but have intensified their search for alternatives.

FC Barcelona activate the second lever and are already working towards the activation of the third lever - SPORT

It's likely that this Wednesday, if nothing goes wrong, Barça will sign the deal for the transfer of 15% of the television rights for 25 years to Sixth Street for an amount between 320 and 330 million euros.

The plan for Barça's five players on the verge of exit - SPORT

While the first team squad train in Miami, five players will follow their own routine in Barcelona. Umtiti, Braithwaite, Riqui Puig, Neto and Mingueza have the freedom to take advantage of these two weeks to try to resolve their future.

Barça want to give the number 9 to their new signing Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski will be one of the leaders of Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona for the next few seasons. The Polish striker has arrived at the Spanish club with the desire to assume and fulfil a big responsibility. He feels ready to make a difference in LaLiga and has already made it clear, in his first statements as a Barça player, that he is not coming to retire, but wants to "help Barça return to the top" and "win as many titles as possible".