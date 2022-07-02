Adama and Luuk de Jong leaving FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Neither Adama Traoré nor Luuk de Jong will be continuing at FC Barcelona. The two members of the senior football squad have both been at the club on loan deals until June 30 and will now be returning to their respective teams. FC Barcelona wishes to publicly thank the two for their commitment and dedication and wishes them every fortune and success in the future.

FC Barcelona v Manchester City moved to 9.30pm CEST - FC Barcelona

There has been a change of time for the Barça v Manchester City charity match next August 24 at Spotify Camp Nou. UEFA has requested that the game start at 9.30pm CEST, as opposed to 9.00pm as originally scheduled.

The first week of the FC Barcelona preseason - FC Barcelona

EIt’s not long until the 2022/23 season gets started at Barça. On Monday 4, Xavi Hernández and his squad will gather at 9.00am CEST for the routine medical tests, and then at 7.00pm, CEST, they’ll be having their first training session.

The details of Barcelona's last contract offer to Ousmane Dembele - SPORT

Barcelona made it clear in the last meeting they had with Moussa Sissoko, Ousmane Dembele’s agent, that they would not be increasing their contract offer to him.

Chelsea burst onto the scene for Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Manchester United have a competitor for Frenkie de Jong. Although the Red Devils seemed like they would be the only ones in for Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder, The Guardian say Chelsea are also following the operation.

Barcelona asking for eight million euros for Martin Braithwaite - SPORT

Martin Braithwaite is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for next season and Barcelona told his people that at the end of the last campaign. They want to sell the Danish forward and are willing to accept around eight million euros for him.

Clement Lenglet should be a Tottenham player on Monday - SPORT

Clement Lenglet’s time at Barcelona is up. The Blaugrana and Tottenham are in agreement over a loan for the Frenchman to the London she and the deal should be signed and sealed on Monday.

Lewandowski is going to have to start pre-season with Bayern as transfer drags on - SPORT

Signing Robert Lewandowski is not going smoothly. Bayern Munich don’t want to let the Polish forward go for less than 75 million euros and the negotiations have been a kind of cold war which has dragged on for weeks.

The moment of truth arriving between Barça and Chelsea - SPORT

The relationship between Chelsea and Barcelona is in the spotlight in the coming days, given the five names that both clubs have in common. Dembele, Raphinha and Kounde are names that both clubs want to have on their books next season, while Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, currently at Stamford Bridge, are determined to come to Barcelona.

The maximum offer Barcelona will make for Raphinha - SPORT

Barcelona have not given up hope of signing Raphinha. In recent days they have made contact with Leeds to start negotiations. Chelsea have a deal with the English club and just need the 25 year old winger to give the nod, but he is waiting for Barcelona, with his agent Deco also keen on moving him to Camp Nou.