WELCOME TO DRV PNK STADIUM!!! The beautiful home of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF is the site of a preseason friendly between the hosts and Barcelona, who kick off their United States tour in gorgeous South Florida. Xavi Hernández’s men have been training for a few days in Miami and we could see a strong side for this one, although Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to play having just joined his new team. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Christensen, Eric, Balde; Kessie, Nico, Pedri; Raphinha, Aubameyang, Fati (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Tenas (GK), Araujo, Alba, Roberto, Casadó, Busquets, De Jong, Torre, Gavi, Collado, Dembélé, Ez Abde, Memphis

INTER MIAMI

Starting XI vs FC Barcelona for tonight's friendly at 7:30PM ET. pic.twitter.com/LB3btx17V9 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 19, 2022

Starting XI: Marsman; Yedlin, Lowe, Mabika, Gibbs; Ulloa, Gregore, Pozuelo; Vassilev, Higuaín, Duke (4-3-3)

Substitutes: McVey, Mota, Quinteros, Taylor, Rodriguez, Dos Santos, Allen, Jones, Mendez, Sailor, Borgelin, Diop

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 Preseason, Match 2

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 8pm local time, 2am CET (Barcelona, Wednesday), 1am BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria, Wednesday), 8pm ET, 5pm PT (USA), 5.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRESEASON FRIENDLY

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), others

How to watch online: BarçaTV+ (worldwide), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!