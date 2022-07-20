Chelsea and Barcelona reach principle of agreement over César Azpilicueta transfer - report

FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of César Azpilicueta, and the cost is expected to be around four and five million euros, according to the latest paper talk.

The veteran Spanish international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, and it’s been reported for a while that he has agreed personal terms with Barcelona. It’s understood he will sign for two seasons with an optional third.

The Chelsea captain could leave the Blues’ camp during their US tour and meet up with Barcelona’s US tour. He could then have his medical in the States, as Robert Lewandowski did. This is expected to happen in the next few days.

Before the deal is fully triggered, though, it’s rumored Chelsea want to bring in another defender as a replacement: Josko Gvardiol, from RB Leipzig.

Azpilicueta, who turns 33 in August, can operate as either a right-back or a central defender.