WATCH: Raphinha puts on a show in Barcelona debut

Barcelona new signing Raphinha made his preseason debut for the club on Tuesday night’s dominant victory over Inter Miami, playing the first 45 minutes and giving Barça fans quite a show in his first action for the Blaugrana.

The Brazilian was the star of the show in a first half filled with excellent performances from many Barça players, but Raphinha was a level above and was involved in everything good the team did in the opening frame.

Using his skill, smarts and speed to take on defenders and make very good passes to find runners all over the final third, Raphinha carved open the Inter Miami defense and was involved in all three goals scored by the visitors in the half.

The first came on a gorgeous one-two with Pedri, and Raphinha showed great desire to take contact from the Inter defender and still make the pass for a very nice Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal.

The second goal was Raphinha’s debut strike for Barça, with a cool and smooth volley to fire home a perfect cross from Alejandro Balde.

Raphinha playing volleyball pic.twitter.com/0NbSW0ydbt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Barça’s third was the best of the bunch, with Raphinha ending a lightning-fast passing sequence with a perfect assist to Ansu Fati who fired a rocket into the back of the net.

Ansu with the blaster pic.twitter.com/dpYv7YpGiw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Raphinha showed his entire arsenal of skills that made Barça pay a whole lot of money to sign him from Leeds, but the investment already looks like a good one with the obvious caveat that this is preseason and Inter Miami aren’t that great, but the prospect of Raphinha’s talents fitting perfectly into Xavi Hernández’s system with Robert Freaking Lewandowski on the receiving end of his assists looks pretty darn tasty.

Fun times ahead.