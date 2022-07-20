Goal on debut from Raphinha - FC Barcelona

Spectacular debut for Raphinha in the 6-0 win for Barça over Inter Miami in Florida. The Brazilian played the opening 45 minutes which were enough for the new signing to show more than glimpses of what he brings the blaugrana squad.

Agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski for a total of €45 million + €5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next four seasons. The buyout clause has been set at €500 million.

10 things you should know about Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is now an FC Barcelona player. We take a look at 10 things you ought to know about the Polish striker.

Robert Lewandowski, another Golden Shoe winner for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Hansi Krankl, Hristo Stoichkov, Juan Antonio Pizzi, Ronaldo Nazário, Henrik Larsson, Thierry Henry, Luis Suárez, Leo Messi and now, Robert Lewandowski. This is the list of players who have represented Barça and, at some point in their careers, also won the European Golden Shoe.

Lewandowski, the star of Miami - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski was the big star ahead of FC Barcelona‘s match against Inter Miami. The Polish forward, who was officially announced on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the game, trained for the first time as a Barça player moments before his teammates took to the field to warm up.

Agreement with HNK Gorica for transfer of Moussa Wague - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and HNK Gorica of Croatia have reached a settlement on the transfer of Moussa Wague. FC Barcelona will receive a percentage of any future sale of the Senegalese defender.

Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona: US tour off to a flyer in goal-filled romp - SPORT

Barcelona kicked off their tour of the US in spectacular fashion on America’s east coast with a thumping win over Phil Neville’s Inter Miami on Tuesday night.

Cesar Azpilicueta will soon be a Barcelona player - SPORT

With the signing of Robert Lewandowski finally agreed Barcelona are turning to the defence. The first reinforcement in that position will be Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, a Spanish international and the captain of his club, a player who can play in various positions and at the end of August turns 33 years old.

Jules Kounde seems poised to sign for Chelsea - SPORT

Jules Koundé looks like he's heading for Chelsea. In the battle with Barcelona the Blues seem to have moved ahead with Radio Sevilla reporting that Chelsea have proposed a €60 million offer which will be accepted by the Andalusian club.

Barça chief Joan Laporta announces more signings - SPORT

The Barça president indicated that the club will focus on reinforcing the team's rearguard. "We are now going to work on defence," he confirmed during an interview with Mexican channel TUDN.