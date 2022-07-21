Lewandowski: 'It's time to make more history' - FC Barcelona

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — The sixth floor of the Conrad Hotel here in Fort Lauderdale was the scene of Robert Lewandowski's FC Barcelona welcome ceremony. It was a brief event, at which the Polish superstar said he was “very happy to be here. I saw the win against Inter Miami and I think there is a lot of potential. We have a lot of work to do.”

Joan Laporta: We're putting Barça back onto the world stage again - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, at an event in Miami - where Barcelona played their first friendly yesterday - was delighted to welcome Robert Lewandowski to the club. “We are very content and grateful to Robert,” he said. “This man has made an extraordinary effort, we are very proud that you've come to play with us.”

Ferran Torres fit and ready to play in the Clasico - SPORT

Ferran Torres is ready to play for Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez will have the winger ready to feature in the Clasico against Real Madrid in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Valencia born attacker, very excited about the 2022-23 season, has recovered from his foot injury which was a small set-back.

Martin Braithwaite is resisting leaving the Barça brand - SPORT

La Liga finished on May 22nd. As Xavi explained in his press conferences, he waited until then to speak with the players that he didn't count on for the following season. It's been two months since then. Neto, Riqui Puig, Mingueza, Lenglet, Umtiti and Braithwaite.

Pedri: The new signings are giving us a lot - SPORT

After the huge win over into Miami, Pedri spoke to Barça TV and was very satisfied with the signings the club are making this summer. "The arrivals are giving us a lot," said the centre midfielder from Tenerife. The heir to Iniesta’s No 8 is getting into the groove and enjoying himself on the tour.

Frenkie de Jong not ruling out potential Chelsea switch - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong is living through his most difficult moments at Barcelona, conscious that the club wants him to depart. In these circumstances the Dutch midfielder, who is not interested in signing for Manchester United, may not mind choosing Chelsea as an alternative.

Sevilla accept Chelsea offer for Jules Kounde as Xavi Hernandez intervenes - Football España

The home strait of Jules Kounde’s time at Sevilla appears to be in sight. The French defender seemed assured to leave this summer and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave La Liga too.