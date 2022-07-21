Barcelona’s Ferran Torres fit to play in El Clásico against Real Madrid

Barcelona will face their biggest rivals Real Madrid in a high-profile preseason friendly in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and the Blaugrana will have an important reinforcement for El Clásico.

Ferran Torres, who missed the first 10 days of training and wasn’t involved in Tuesday’s friendly against Inter Miami, is expected to be fully fit to take part in at least a few minutes of the game at Allegiant Stadium, according to Diario Sport.

Torres reported back to the team after his vacation with a minor injury in his right foot which is now fully healed, and Ferran is ready to go after returning a little later than most of his teammates due to his commitments with Spain back in June.

This will be a big season for Ferran, who joined Barça from Manchester City for big money back in January and instantly became a key part of the team, playing virtually every game both as a left winger and a striker. But it won’t be easy for Ferran to keep his place this season with the arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, the return of Ousmane Dembélé and Ansu Fati looking to stay healthy and play a full season.

If Ferran wants to remain one of the first names on the teamsheet, every game matters. Even in preseason.