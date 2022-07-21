Barcelona set to activate second financial lever - report

Barcelona are set to complete the activation of their second financial “lever” by selling a further 15 percent of their future La Liga television rights to investment firm Sixth Street in a deal that could be worth over 300 million euros, according to multiple reports from Spain. The agreement could be made official as early as this Thursday.

The club announced the sale of 10 percent for €207.5 million to Sixth Street three weeks ago, a deal that allowed them to finish the 2021-22 season with a positive financial balance. The second lever is now being pulled to finance a busy summer transfer window, which has already resulted in the signings of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Barça also need to reduce their wage bill in order to register their new signings without being subject to Financial Fair Play rules, a crucial piece of business the second lever should facilitate as well.

The sale of TV rights to Sixth Street is one of the mechanisms Joan Laporta and his board can use to solve their financial issues, which was approved by club members back in June. The other is the sale of 49.9 percent of Barça Licensing and Merchandising (BLM) as well as a minority stake in Barça Studios, which the club doesn’t plan to do in the short-term unless they receive an offer they can’t refuse.