Dani Alves headed to Pumas UNAM, could play against Barcelona - report

Dani Alves is one step away from joining Mexican side UNAM on a free transfer from FC Barcelona, according to the latest rumor.

The 39-year-old has accepted to join Pumas and is now ready to receive the contract, and only his signature is left to make it official.

The club has put forth a strong offer in terms of salary, and it’s expected that he could play as a midfielder rather than a right-back due to his advancing age.

Alves is the most decorated footballer in history going by sheer number of trophies, and is hoping to get in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He returned to Barcelona for minimal pay at the start of the year as his former club was in trouble and his former teammate, Xavi, arrived as coach hoping to at least finish in the top four to guarantee UEFA Champions League football the following season.

It’s understood Alves wanted to continue at Barcelona, this time for a salary more in keeping with his stature in the game. The club denied this request, and he was back to being a free agent.

Now, things could get interesting as UNAM is set to face Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy match on the seventh of next month. This friendly competition could serve as a final goodbye from the fans to Alves, who can safely be considered a club legend for the blaugrana.