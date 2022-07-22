Podcast: Can Barcelona match Real Madrid’s moxy?

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nathan Page to chat about the recent Barcelona signings. I go on vacation for one week and the club actually pulls off some ridiculously positive transfer work somehow. How did they do it? We also look at Real Madrid and Barcelona heading into their preseason Clásico.

We then recap the week that was in Barcelona land before turning to the world stage and chatting about Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer and what Manchester City are managing to pull off.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.