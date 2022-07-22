FC Barcelona land in Las Vegas - FC Barcelona

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — After five days in Miami and a friendly under their belts, the Barça party said goodbye to Florida and headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, the second stop on their 2022 US tour.

Meeting in the States with Xavi over Memphis and De Jong's futures - SPORT

Barça coach Xavi Hernandez has spoken with the club’s sporting directors after arriving in the US for the tour and it was made clear to him that Barça are prioritising an exit for Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay to be able to continue forming the squad for next season.

Jules Kounde has not told Barcelona that he's going to Chelsea - SPORT

Jules Kounde has become the subject of the latest transfer saga. Barcelona know it will be tricky to sign him, but they aren’t throwing in the towel because neither the player nor his agent have told him they are going to accept Chelsea’s offer.

Barça are close to sealing the signing of Ilaix Moriba's brother - SPORT

Baba Kourouma is the youngest of the Kourouma brothers. Born in 2009, he is in the Infantil category and plays as a centre-back. Barcelona have a deal to bring him into La Masia but it keeps getting put back for bureaucratic reasons.

Memphis says no to Spurs and is waiting for better offers to leave Barça - SPORT

Memphis was one of the big protagonists in the first game of the club’s US tour. The Dutchman scored a fine goal, which could get clubs interested in buying him in the weeks to come.

Barcelona activate their second financial lever - SPORT

On Thursday FC Barcelona finally activated their second economic lever. That is the sale of 15% of their television rights to the investment company Sixth Street. This will allow the club to add €400 million into their accounts. The deal will run for the next 25 years.

Robert Lewandowski has a pact with Barcelona to wear the number nine shirt - SPORT

Nobody doubts within Barcelona that Robert Lewandowski will wear the number nine shirt. It's the same number he's worn for seasons Bayern Munich. He's a striker who lives in the box, and is the spearhead of the team, a pure killer. At Barcelona they are conscious that they need to start commercialising his shirt.

Barça runs into a 'curious problem' in midst of their sales of Lewandowski's shirt - SPORT

Lewandowski has not yet made his debut with Barça, barely 24 hours have passed since the official announcement of his signing and he does not even have a shirt number, but the Barça fans have already rushed ahead to buy the shirt with the name of their new player, who is their team's big hope for the season.

Talks transpire in the background between Barça and Chelsea for De Jong, with Manchester United still looming - SPORT

According to CBS Sports Golazo, Chelsea have held secret talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United, led by the Dutchman's friend and former coach at Ajax, Erik Ten Hag, have been pressuring both Barça and the player for many weeks now. The Red Devils had even reached an agreement with Barça, only for Frenkie himself to pull the plug on the deal, as the move didn't suit him.

Barça compiling a list of alternatives to Jules Koundé with Chelsea on the verge of signing him - SPORT

Koundé was one of the first names that Xavi put on the table in his transfer agenda, just a few months after his arrival. With versatility, ball-playing skills and physical strength, Xavi believed, and still believes, that the French player has the profile that best fits what he wants for his team.