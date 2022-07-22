Joan Laporta: ‘Jules Koundé has been signed by Chelsea’

A fan has uploaded a video that has made those who follow the transfer market take notice as it goes viral.

In it, the fan, whose named Esteban, asks FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta how their pursuit of Jules Koundé is going.

“How are things shaking on the Koundé deal?” the fan asks.

“Koundé, no. He’s been signed by Chelsea.” Laporta answers in the video.

Apparently a joke? What a transfer saga this has beenpic.twitter.com/ByGA21T4Bq — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) July 22, 2022

The video was apparently filmed outside a hotel in the United States. Barcelona are currently touring the US during preseason playing friendly matches.

Reports have said that Koundé is wanted by both Barcelona and Chelsea, and it’s unclear which team the Sevilla and France defender will paly for next season.

According to a report from Gerard Romero, the comment was intended in an ironic manner.

Was it an admission that Barcelona were out of the race? Or was Laporta trolling?

It’ll all be revealed soon. At the moment, the football world awaits the conclusion of this transfer saga.