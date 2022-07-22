Barcelona confirm new squad numbers for Andreas Christensen, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have confirmed two new squad numbers for the 2022-23 season: new signing Andreas Christensen will wear number 15, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang changes from last season’s #25 to #17, the number he wore with great success back in his Borussia Dortmund days.

Christensen takes Clément Lenglet’s shirt for the season while the Frenchman is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, while Aubameyang has the big responsibility of wearing the shirt of a legend: #17 was Luuk De Jong’s number last season, and Big Luuk did many great things in that shirt in his lone season at Barça and left the club as a near cult hero.

Aubameyang won’t be the only player with a new number ahead of the new campaign: Ferran Torres is expected to move on from #19 and take the #11 that belonged to Yusuf Demir and Adama Traoré last season; Pedri has already gone from #16 to the legendary #8, and Gavi will reportedly go from #30 to #6 once his contract renewal is finally made official.

As for the other new signings, Franck Kessie has been rumored to end up with number 25, with Raphinha taking #19 and Robert Lewandowski going with, you guessed it, number 9.