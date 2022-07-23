FC Barcelona and Sixth Street reach agreement for the acquisition of an additional 15% share of the Club’s LaLiga broadcasting rights - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona today announced an additional investment from Sixth Street, a strategic investment firm with significant experience in global sports and media, which follows the firm’s previously announced acquisition of 10% of the Club’s LaLiga TV rights.

Warm up session in the hotel in Las Vegas - FC Barcelona

After an intense session on Thursday afternoon, the first in Las Vegas, the FC Barcelona first team remained at their hotel on Friday morning local time. At the hotel Palms Casino Resort the squad carried out a warm up session and gym work. The players divided themselves into three groups for the workout.

When and where to watch the Clásico in Las Vegas - FC Barcelona

Two preseason games down, and three to go on the tour of the United States of America. What a game we have to look forward to next by the way…. a preseason Clásico from Las Vegas, Nevada, kick off 8pm local time on Saturday 23 July (5am CEST on Sunday 24 July).

Pedri: ‘The team is excited for El Clásico’ - FC Barcelona

The first El Clásico of the season is almost here. It may be a preseason match, but here in Las Vegas, expectations have reached a fever pitch. With just over 24 hours to go until kick off, FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri appeared before the media to talk about the big game.

Nico: 'You always want to play in a Clásico' - FC Barcelona

The Barça midfielder is enjoying a 'spectacular' preseason tour from Las Vegas

Xavi, Lewandowski, and the Blazing Heat in Las Vegas - FC Barcelona

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — On Thursday in Las Vegas, the air outside felt like it was coming straight out of an industrial blast furnace. Even the stiff breeze and a spot in the shade offered no respite. It was as if the entire city were enclosed in a brick pizza oven. The temperatures were staggeringly high, and the thermometer read 110º F / 44º C just moments before Barça took to the training pitch at Cashman Field, the home of the USL's Las Vegas Lights.

Lewandowski is hopeful about his prospects at FC Barcelona: “This project has a great future” - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is a happy man. The Polish striker was clear that he wanted to sign for Barça to start a new personal project, and after long and tough negotiations he can finally don his own Barça jersey. His possible debut will be one of the attractions of the upcoming El Clasico on Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

Barça accelerate their efforts toward activating the third lever - SPORT

After sealing the second lever, which finally lifted the burden of negative equity, their financial team is already working on the third lever. It will be essential for them to register their recent signings and the renewals of Sergi Roberto and Dembélé, and of those yet to arrive.

FC Barcelona on the verge of finding a solution for Neto's departure - SPORT

Barça hopes to find a transfer for Neto by this week or the next. The Brazilian goalkeeper, who refused to play for Celta, has several offers on his plate and the Spanish club is willing to give him a letter of freedom if necessary to help reduce his release fee.

Iñigo Martínez and FC Barcelona reach full agreement - SPORT

Resigning to themselves that they will not succeed on Koundé's transfer, Barça are now focusing on signing Iñigo Martínez. The Basque centre-back has a different profile from Koundé, as a left-handed veteran at 31 years of age, and comes to a lot cheaper as well.

FC Barcelona contact Athletic to discuss the transfer of centerback Iñigo Martínez - SPORT

It seems Barça have given up on Jules Koundé, but Xavi Hernández wants a left-footed centre-back to complete his squad. According to Onda Vasca, the Blaugrana club has now contacted Athletic to negotiate the signing of Inigo Martinez.

Caesar Azpilicueta's signing for Barça looming close to culmination - SPORT

César Azpilicueta is just one step away from becoming a new Barça player, the Spanish club is closing in on a deal with Chelsea for the transfer, at the cost of five million euros with some variables included.

Newcastle United are the latest club to show interest in Barça forward Memphis Depay - SPORT

Memphis is almost certain to leave Barça, with the club's recent signings pushing him down the ranks, despite his versatility as a striker and his recent purple patch.