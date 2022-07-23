Barcelona midfielder Pedri talks El Clásico, Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in a highly anticipated preseason El Clásico, and one of the stars of the show is looking forward to it.

Barça midfielder Pedri spoke to the press to preview the match and made it clear he and his teammates are looking forward to facing their biggest rivals, and that the team wants to win on Saturday.

Pedri also talked about two of his new teammates: the very strong Franck Kessie and the world’s best goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. Pedri is excited to have them around, and thinks they can contribute to the team’s success this season.

“The team is excited to play El Clásico. It’s been a very nice preseason and even though now the most important thing is to get minutes, beating Real Madrid would, of course, be good for us. There’s always maximum excitement for El Clásico. “A player like ‘Lewy’ can guarantee goals. We saw it at Bayern Munich, and we are proud to have him here. We hope he can provide the same level of scoring. “He’s surprised me. I faced him at the Olympics and I was able to see he was very strong. I’ll try not to run into him.” Source: FC Barcelona

Are you excited to watch Pedri and Lewandowski playing together for the first time, Barça fans?