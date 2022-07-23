WELCOME TO ALLEGIANT STADIUM!!! The spectacular home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City is the site of a high-profile preseason friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelona. This is the second time El Clásico is played in the United States, and this one promises fireworks as Robert Lewandowski is expected to make his Barça debut against the reigning Champions League winners. This should be a lot of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 Preseason, Match 3

Date/Time: Saturday, July 23, 8pm local time, 5am CET (Barcelona, Sunday), 4am BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria, Sunday), 11pm ET, 8pm PT (USA), 8.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLÁSICO

How to watch on TV: FS2 (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 1 (India), TVE La 1, TV3 (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports (USA), Premier Player (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!