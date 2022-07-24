WATCH: Raphinha puts Barcelona ahead in El Clásico with incredible strike

Barcelona are off and running in El Clásico against Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas thanks to an incredible goal from their new Brazilian signing, Raphinha.
BOOOOOOOOM!!!! GOAL BARÇA! RAPHINHA GETS THE FIRST! 0-1! #ELCLÁSICO pic.twitter.com/zDEdmbwEXu— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 24, 2022
Thanks to a bad mistake by Éder Militão at the back, the ball finds Raphinha in all kinds of space and the Brazilian fires a rocket that curls into the top corner in truly breathtaking fashion.
It’s Raphinha’s second goal in two preseason games for Barça, and he’s already looking like a perfect fit for this team.
