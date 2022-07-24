Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Preseason Friendly: Final Score 0-1, Barça win fun El Clásico in Las Vegas - Barca Blaugranes

Barcelona remain undefeated in preseason and won their second straight game in the United States tour thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in Las Vegas. The Blaugrana played a very good first half and came away with the victory thanks to a fantastic goal by Raphinha, and the crowd at Allegiant Stadium was treated to an intense, physical and sometimes feisty El Clásico.

Aubameyang: 'We have a competitive team' - FC Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is keen to point out that Barça have a 'competitive' team. In an interview with US TV station ESPN FC, the striker commented on some of the new faces who have arrived at the Club and his own excellent record against Real Madrid, the team Barça face on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gamper memories - FC Barcelona

On 7 August the 57th edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy will take place with Xavi's new Barça also being presented to the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou

Barça's pursuit of Azpilicueta in trouble with the renewed possibility of Koundé's arrival - SPORT

César Azpilicueta is one of FC Barcelona's big targets in the transfer market ahead of the 2022/23 season. The Spanish club have long been negotiating for the Navarrese full-back, but his team from London would not allow his departure.

Barça pull off an ace in their ongoing negotiations for Koundé - SPORT

FC Barcelona have pulled an ace out of their sleeve in Las Vegas to get ahead of Chelsea in the battle for Jules Koundé, even as the agreement between Sevilla and the English club seemed all but closed. Barça have now burst into the scene, with Mateu Alemany coming up with a solution that the Sanchez Pizjuan like very much.

Pedri acknowledges the quality of Iñigo Martínez and backs his signing - SPORT

FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri González believes that Iñigo Martínez would be a great reinforcement for the squad. "I hope it can happen. Many names are coming up and we will see what happens", he said.