Robert Lewandowski: ‘I feel like I’ve been at Barcelona for months’

Robert Lewandowski made his Barcelona debut in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a fun El Clásico and played quite well in his 45 minutes on the pitch. The Pole showed all the things that make him a great all-around striker, and came very close to scoring his first goal in a couple of occasions.

And he’s feeling pretty comfortable off the pitch as well. Speaking to the club’s TV channel after the game, Lewandowski spoke about making his debut in a Clásico, the vibe in the dressing room and how well he’s fitting in with a squad that looks hungry to have a great season.

“Although it was a friendly, the Clásico is always the Clásico and it’s always a different and special game and we are very happy for the quality and intensity that we showed. “We are looking forward to the next game and the next training session because we feel that there are good things to come. I am very happy to be here and form part of this team. I don’t feel like I’ve been with the team for days - the feeling is that I’ve been here for months. “I feel very respected by my teammates and the staff. We always think about winning, we have a winning mentality not just in games but also in training. We have the opportunity to look forward and think that this could be a great season.“ Source: Diario SPORT

So Lewandowski is excited, his teammates have already made him feel at home, and the whole team wants to win even in training? It’s impossible as a fan not to love everything about how things are going right now, and it’s also impossible not to be excited about this season.